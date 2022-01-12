Hot-shooting Dukes take down Northeastern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 89-66, Tuesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Five different Dukes scored in double-figures as JMU shot a scorching 59.2% from the field, 52.2% from three-point territory, and 95.0% from the free throw line. Vado Morse led JMU in scoring with 20 points while Charles Falden added 18 points on perfect shooting (7-7 FG, 4-4 3pt FG). Julien Wooden (15 points), Justin Amadi (12 points), and Takal Molson (11 points) also reached double digits in scoring.

Jahmyl Telfort led Northeastern with 17 points.

Tuesday night’s win marks the largest margin-of-victory for JMU in the all-time series against Northeastern. James Madison improves to 10-3 overall (1-1 CAA) while Northeastern drops to 6-9 overall (0-4 CAA).

JMU is scheduled to visit William & Mary for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.

