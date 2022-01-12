Advertisement

Hot-shooting Dukes take down Northeastern

The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 89-66, Tuesday night at the...
The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 89-66, Tuesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 89-66, Tuesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Five different Dukes scored in double-figures as JMU shot a scorching 59.2% from the field, 52.2% from three-point territory, and 95.0% from the free throw line. Vado Morse led JMU in scoring with 20 points while Charles Falden added 18 points on perfect shooting (7-7 FG, 4-4 3pt FG). Julien Wooden (15 points), Justin Amadi (12 points), and Takal Molson (11 points) also reached double digits in scoring.

Jahmyl Telfort led Northeastern with 17 points.

Tuesday night’s win marks the largest margin-of-victory for JMU in the all-time series against Northeastern. James Madison improves to 10-3 overall (1-1 CAA) while Northeastern drops to 6-9 overall (0-4 CAA).

JMU is scheduled to visit William & Mary for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month
Gov. Ralph Northam issues emergency order to help hospitals dealing with COVID spike
The Page County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Thomas Alex Gibson has been found safe.
Missing Page County man found safe
Motorists can expect delays due to overturned tractor trailer
Crash cleared in Rockingham County
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County Public Schools adopts new CDC isolation/quarantine guidance

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 11
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 11
Women in Sports
Women in Sports
H.S. Girls Basketball: Luray defeats Central, 63-53
H.S. Girls Basketball: Luray defeats Central, 63-53
JMU preparing to play full FBS schedule in 2022
JMU preparing to play full FBS schedule in 2022