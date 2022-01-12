Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County Public Schools adopts new CDC isolation/quarantine guidance
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
7 displaced after fire in Harrisonburg
7 adults displaced after fire in Harrisonburg
Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will meet Wednesday night, and among the items on the...
Two large apartment community proposals to go before Harrisonburg planning commission

Latest News

The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
As COVID hospitalizations shatter records, health experts say just about everyone will be...
Omicron will impact 'just about everyone,' official says
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID