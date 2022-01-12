Staunton Public Library reverts to curbside-only services

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Due to a surge in local cases of the COVID-19 virus and staffing constraints attributed to the same, the Staunton Public Library will temporarily revert to curbside-only services starting Thursday, Jan. 13.

Curbside services allow library patrons to conduct library business utilizing online account services, email or phone, and then pick up items from the library without entering the building.

Wi-Fi is available at all times in the library’s parking lot, and during curbside hours, the library offers Chromebook laptops to cardholders aged 18 and older for up to two hours on library property. Faxing, scanning, copying, and mobile printing will also be available, and the library’s standard fees apply.

Beginning Jan. 13, curbside service will be available during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The Staunton Public Library plans to resume regular operations Thursday, Feb. 3, when a decline in community transmission is anticipated.

Library staff will be working to serve the public via phone and email. For more information and the full selection of free online resources, visit www.StauntonLibrary.org or call 540.332.3902 to speak with a staff member.

