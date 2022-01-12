SVEC encourages preparation for winter weather

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative urges members to begin preparations now for potential power outages in anticipation of a heavy snow event Sunday.

SVEC crews and its contractors are prepared to respond to outages, should they occur. The cooperative remains in contact with weather monitoring services for the latest projections and expected precipitation type.

“There is no predicting where outages will occur. The severity of winter storm outages can largely be attributed to the type of precipitation and the specific geographical spot it falls. Dry snow doesn’t harm us as much as heavy, wet snow that can bring down limbs in more densely wooded areas,” SVEC President and CEO Greg Rogers says. “The safest precaution our members can take is to be prepared for an outage, no matter where they live. There is no harm in over preparation.”

SVEC is asking members to consider the following for outage preparation:

Download SVEC’s app, MySVEC, to report your outage and manage your account;

Fully charge devices leading up to precipitation;

Prepare a home outage kit, to include flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, canned or packaged foods and a first-aid kit;

Ensure any alternative heating sources have enough supply, such as wood for wood stoves; and

Make arrangements for alternative housing, if necessary, especially if you are on life-sustaining equipment that requires electricity.

Additional information about SVEC’s outage preparation and restoration process will be shared in the coming days. Visit svec.coop and follow SVEC’s Facebook page for more information, and check out WHSV’s latest forecast here.

