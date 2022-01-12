Valley groups continue to help Kentucky

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been over a month since devastating tornados ripped through parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas.

Still, the community is struggling to bounce back from the devastation, so groups from the Valley are sending more donations to the affected areas. Benny Rankin with AMVET Post 511 said he saw the need and wanted to respond.

“I’ve been watching across states, at other AMVETS across the nation, and they’ve been taking stuff to Mayfield. I said well, VA never done anything like this before, so I got it together, trying to make this thing work,” Rankin said.

Rankin said donated items should be new, and any items or checks can be brought to AMVET Post 511 at 357 Cedar Green Road in Staunton.

“I tried to keep out the rush in the beginning. I figured it would probably take me three to four weeks to gather stuff up, get the word out and everything. I’ve got one utility trailer, it should be filled by Monday,” Rankin said.

Post 511 won’t be the only ones departing for Kentucky soon. The Farm Ministry, with help from the Rockingham Cooperative, will also head down for the second time.

“Volunteers were coming in, and some of our partners in Kentucky stepped up and they opened their food pantries and cellars and freezers to help feed these volunteers who were coming in to clean up,” said Keith Turner with Rockingham Cooperative.

Turner said they do what they can to help others, and they saw devastation on farms in Kentucky, so they made a promise to help.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.