Advertisement

Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration

On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of campaign promises and the backdrop of an ever-changing pandemic.
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of campaign promises and the backdrop of an ever-changing pandemic.

“I’m really excited. I’m excited to get to work. We’ve got a big, big day one game plan and we’re going to put it all in motion,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

As soon as the governor-elect takes the oath of office, you can expect a slew of executive actions from his new administration this weekend.

Youngkin says he will repeal a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for about 122,000 state employees as well as mask mandates. He and his wife are both vaccinated and boosted.

“We’re going to have to learn how to live with it to protect lives and livelihoods and we can do both,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

The Republican says he will have a lot more to say about his pandemic response after he takes office. As of this week, Youngkin has officially assembled his medical team who will oversee public health.

The governor-elect will even challenge a federal vaccine mandate, hoping a favorable court ruling will put workers back in Virginia hospitals.

“We’re going to protect Virginias from overreach from Washington when it comes to forcing hospitals to fire workers who haven’t gotten the vaccine right at a time when we need more workers in our hospital because our hospital systems are stretched beyond where they have been historical,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

Youngkin will keep a limited, 30-day state of emergency in place to help hospitals and long-term care facilities deal with staffing and capacity challenges.

The omicron variant, along with flu cases, has pushed hospitalizations to record levels over the last week. Hospitalizations are expected to peak in early February.

The governor-elect has other priorities too. He says expect immediate action on eliminating the grocery tax, giving public school teachers a pay raise, and re-establishing trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“We’re going to change out our entire parole board. We’re going to make sure we have adequate if not record funding in our behavioral health system,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

He will address the state as governor for the first time Saturday afternoon. You can expect a message of unity.

“This is the moment for us to come together. This is a moment to recognize we have more that unites us than divides us and the best days of the commonwealth of Virginia are definitely ahead of us,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

This will be Youngkin’s first time at an inauguration because he’s a political outsider. He says he comes to the moment with humility and excitement.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County Public Schools adopts new CDC isolation/quarantine guidance
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
7 displaced after fire in Harrisonburg
7 adults displaced after fire in Harrisonburg
Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will meet Wednesday night, and among the items on the...
Two large apartment community proposals to go before Harrisonburg planning commission

Latest News

The 2022 General Assembly session begins on Wednesday with several hot-button issues on the...
2022 General Assembly begins with hot-button issues on the table
Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in Richmond on Wednesday for the 2022 General Assembly...
Local lawmakers goals ahead of General Assembly’s return
Del. Tony Wilt introduces legislation for affordable healthcare option
Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work...
Cannabis Commission makes recommendations to General Assembly