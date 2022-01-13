Another snow storm on the way

(WHSV) - The third snowstorm of the season is on the way for the weekend and this will be a big impact across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. From heavy rain, to snow and ice across several states.

Saturday: Will be dry. This is a good time to utilize the few days ahead of the storm to prepare. Travel will be one of the biggest hazards of this storm across several states. If you plan to travel outside of the area or know someone coming into the area, Saturday will be the best travel day.

Sunday: Will be cold and cloudy, dry in the morning. Highs are only going to be around 30 degrees.

Start time: This far out from a storm there’s going to be a bigger time frame to start and then we will fine the details in the 2-3 day range. The snow can start as early as mid afternoon Sunday, so let’s say around 3pm. Or it can start as late as the evening, let’s say 7-8 pm. There likely will be some dry air initially at the start also.

Ending: The ending depends on the track and how much dry air mixes in. At the earliest this could end around midnight Sunday night, at the latest closer to 3 am Monday morning. This will be done with before sunrise Monday morning.

FORECASTING SNOW IN ADVANCE

Forecasting snow is one of the more difficult things to forecast with weather. In the 5-6 day range ahead of a storm, there is very little detail known. We start to get an idea of the potential tracks, temperature ranges and a few scenarios of what we could be looking at.

In the 4-5 day range ahead of a storm, we start to look at timing potential and it’s going to be a wider range for timing. What kind of precipitation are we looking at? And the potential for how much moisture. Could we be looking at a minor snow event or does this have the potential to be a major storm?

In the 2-3 day range we start working on the details. Timing can start to be narrowed down. Precipitation type if it’s a factor, duration of the storm and a range of potential snowfall. Any snowfall maps out more than 3 days ahead of a storm is pure speculation and should not be taken into consideration.

SUNDAY

The good thing about this storm is we will not have to worry about a precipitation type. This is going to be snow and all snow. This is also going to be a very cold event. The colder the temperature, the drier the snow. So this storm will be a dry, fluffy snow. Not a wet and heavy snow. This also limits power outages and can be much easier to shovel.

Wind: Not expected to be an issue. Likely a breeze at times. The area where could be a problem is across the Alleghenies.

When it comes to how much snow, this storm is going to come down to the track. The further west, the more moisture and heavier snow, as in higher snowfall rates. Also with a more western track the less chance for dry air to mix in. Should this track pan out we could be looking at 1-2 feet of snow across the area.

What will lead to lower snowfall totals: It’s not that an eastern track will be the sole reason of less snow. A track more along the coast would lead to the heaviest band of moisture setting up east of the Blue Ridge, but would also give us the greater potential for dry air to work in about midway through the storm. This will still lead to snow, but a shorter duration and lower snowfall totals. This scenario could bring snowfall around the 6″ mark.

