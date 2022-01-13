Augusta County hires Fire and Rescue Chief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Administrator Timothy K. Fitzgerald has announced the selection of Assistant Fire Chief Gregory Schacht as Augusta County’s Fire and Rescue Chief.

Schacht has 30 years of experience in the fire and rescue service. He has served in several key leadership positions including Lieutenant / Training Officer for the City of Waynesboro from 2005 to 2008, Captain for Augusta County Fire and Rescue from 2008 to 2012 and Battalion Commander and Division Commander for Augusta County Fire and Rescue from 2012 to 2019.

Schacht shifted from his position as Assistant Fire Chief for Augusta County Fire and Rescue to serve as Interim Co-Chief September 2021.

Schacht holds a Chief Fire Officer designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the LEAD program from the University of Virginia’s Senior Executive Institute.

Mr. Schacht is also a certified Fire Officer, I, II, III, and IV through the Virginia Department of Fire programs.

“Greg Schacht’s extensive background in the fire service, specifically with Augusta County, and his experience working in a combination career and volunteer system will be a great asset to Augusta County as we continue to meet the challenges of fire and rescue services in the future.” Fitzgerald stated.

Schacht looks forward to starting in his new role. “I believe in the mission and vision of Augusta County Fire-Rescue, and, more importantly, I believe in the men and women behind the name who work so hard to serve the county. It is a privilege to provide leadership and serve alongside of them,” Schacht said.

Schacht will begin his duties January 17, 2022.

