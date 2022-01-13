Advertisement

Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey...
The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.(Campbell's Soup Company via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For anyone who’s ever wanted to fill their home with the smell of chicken noodle soup without actually having to make it, Campbell’s has you covered.

The company is launching two limited-edition candles that smell like its signature products: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese.

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.

You even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid. Once the candle has fully burned, a miniature “Snowbuddy” keepsake will be revealed.

The company is only making 2,000 candles, which are priced at $24 each.

Visit the website here to purchase a candle while supplies last, or visit CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut to find one in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the...
West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
A crowd of more than two dozen hoping to learn more about the Augusta County Courthouse...
Staunton City Council fails to have quorum, special meeting canceled despite crowd
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder
Snow for Sunday
Snow forecast for Sunday
Schacht will begin his duties January 17, 2022.
Augusta County hires Fire and Rescue Chief