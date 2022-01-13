Advertisement

Community support drives Pringle House Project forward

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - J.P. Pringle has called the Northeast Neighborhood in Harrisonburg home for decades, but after the summer fire, his house along East Johnson Street was deemed uninhabitable.

The community rallied behind Pringle to help with his immediate needs, like food, clothing, and shelter, but are now going a step further to welcome him back home. A group of leaders and community members from around the Friendly City launched the Pringle House Project.

It plans to rebuild a modest home for J.P. at the same location along East Johnson Street. A major milestone was reached this week after the uninhabitable home was demolished.

“We feel like we’re making great progress. The support from the community has been tremendous,” Jim Rankin, one of the Pringle House Project organizers, said. “We’re absolutely confident we’re going to drive this home.”

After cleaning up the property, Rankin said the next steps are getting a building permit, laying the foundation, then starting to build.

The Pringle House Project GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $14,000 and other donations have pulled in about $50,000, but Rankin said to make this goal possible, they need continued support from the community.

“We are still getting donations. We’re looking to move into the next phase,” Rankin said. “We’re looking for corporate donations and that’s going to help take us over the top, we’re convinced.”

Pringle House Project organizers hope to hold a major community fundraiser soon.

Rankin said there will come a time when the Pringle House Project needs more hands-on help from the community, like setting up electricity, planting flowers, or painting walls, but right now, raising money is their main goal. He hopes to collaborate with local churches and organizations to raise money for the building project.

“I’m happy to talk to anyone about how they might contribute. I’ll give them an understanding of what we’re trying to get done and how they can help,” Rankin said. “We’re looking forward to others being a part of this great project.”

If you would like to donate to the Pringle House Project, you can online on its GoFundMe page, or mail a check to “First Baptist Church - Pringle House Project,” P.O. Box 2451, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.

You can reach Jim Rankin at (540) 435-1481 for other questions about the Pringle House Project.

