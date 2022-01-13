Advertisement

Del. Tony Wilt appointed to Rules Committee

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - It was announced Wednesday that Delegate Tony Wilt (R-Rockingham) will serve on the powerful Rules Committee in the Virginia House of Delegates.

This is in addition to his other three previous assignments on the Commerce and Energy Committee (previously Labor and Commerce); Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee; and the Public Safety Committee.

It was announced a few weeks ago that he will serve as Chairman of the Public Safety Committee for the current term, according to a press release.

The General Assembly officially got underway Wednesday. In addition to electing a Speaker and Clerk, committee assignments were announced for all members.

“I’m honored to receive this additional committee assignment and look forward to the new challenge,” said Wilt. “As the name implies, the Rules Committee takes up matters related to how the General Assembly operates and conducts business, in addition to a myriad of other issues. How we conduct ourselves and the process with which we do things is extremely important. Without a fair legislative process that the public can have confidence in and trust, nothing else matters.”

The Rules Committee takes up issues of how the body governs itself, as well as handling all study resolutions, official designation resolutions and anything else the Speaker decides to send to the Committee.

The Speaker, Delegate Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), will serve as the Chairman of Rules in accord with the historic custom and practice of the body.

This year is the “long” 60 day session and is set to conclude in mid-march. Delegate Wilt has served in the House of Delegates since 2010 and represents the City of Harrisonburg and a portion of Rockingham County.

