Advertisement

Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance

Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in a child neglect case.

Deputies say on Jan. 10, they and Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the 9200 block of Beaverdam Trail for the report of a 10-month-old in cardiac arrest.

Once on scene, first-responders assisted the child and transported the child to a local hospital.

Investigators say illegal narcotics were in the home at the time of the cardiac arrest. Investigators believe that the child breathed in the narcotic which caused the cardiac event.

Deputies arrested and charged the child’s parents, Keith Barker, 43, and Shaunna Drinkwater, 25, with felony possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and felony child neglect.

The child made a full recovery and is currently staying with a family member.

Barker was transported to the Henrico County Jail on outstanding warrants and is being held without bond.

As for Drinkwater, she was transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the...
West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
A crowd of more than two dozen hoping to learn more about the Augusta County Courthouse...
Staunton City Council fails to have quorum, special meeting canceled despite crowd
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

Latest News

Attorney general reverses Jim Crow, pro-segregation opinions
Virginia State Police troopers' vehicles collecting snow from last week's winter storm.
VSP asks motorists to plan ahead for travel MLK weekend
ARC of Harrisonburg MLK Day
ARC of Harrisonburg MLK Day
"Anne and Emmett" was written by Janet Langhart Cohen.
Performance of “Anne and Emmet” for EMU’s MLK Celebration