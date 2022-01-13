Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in a child neglect case.

Deputies say on Jan. 10, they and Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the 9200 block of Beaverdam Trail for the report of a 10-month-old in cardiac arrest.

Once on scene, first-responders assisted the child and transported the child to a local hospital.

Investigators say illegal narcotics were in the home at the time of the cardiac arrest. Investigators believe that the child breathed in the narcotic which caused the cardiac event.

Deputies arrested and charged the child’s parents, Keith Barker, 43, and Shaunna Drinkwater, 25, with felony possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and felony child neglect.

The child made a full recovery and is currently staying with a family member.

Barker was transported to the Henrico County Jail on outstanding warrants and is being held without bond.

As for Drinkwater, she was transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

