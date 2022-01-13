Gov. Jim Justice ‘feeling much better’ after testing positive for COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Office of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the governor is ‘feeling much better’ Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Officials say the governor received a monoclonal antibody treatment and is now experiencing milder symptoms.

Gov. Justice released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.”

”I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week. They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them.”

”Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it. So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.