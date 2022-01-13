H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, January 12
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Wednesday, January 12.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39
Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46
Page County 71, Madison County 62
Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 33
Rappahannock County 67, Mountain View 32
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32
Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36
Buffalo Gap 38, Nelson County 36
Strasburg 53, Luray 39
Page County 44, Madison County 42
Rappahannock County 49, Mountain View 35
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.