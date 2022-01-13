Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, January 12

High school basketball highlights and scores from Wednesday, January 12.
High school basketball highlights and scores from Wednesday, January 12.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Wednesday, January 12.

Boys Basketball

East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39

Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46

Page County 71, Madison County 62

Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 33

Rappahannock County 67, Mountain View 32

Girls Basketball

Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32

Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36

Buffalo Gap 38, Nelson County 36

Strasburg 53, Luray 39

Page County 44, Madison County 42

Rappahannock County 49, Mountain View 35

