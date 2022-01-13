Advertisement

Transportation officials apologize for I-95 disaster, will review actions taken

This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va., Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice.(Source: Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)
By Sara Ferguson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One week after the traffic nightmare on I-95, state transportation leaders are apologizing for the mess that left people stranded for more than 24 hours. The state transportation secretary called the scene “heartbreaking”.

A report is being put together by VDOT, state police and the department of emergency management to find out what went wrong and what lessons can be learned.

As for the steps taken before the winter storm: about 4,000 VDOT workers and 7,000 pieces of equipment were mobilized.

They say they also tried to heighten messaging that the winter weather was coming.

“Difficulty in messaging is ‘hey this is gonna be bad,’ and it’s hard to believe that when the temperature is 60 or 70 degrees depending on where you are ... it’s gonna be a major storm,” said Kevin Gregg, VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations.

VDOT says they did not pre-treat roads because last week’s storm started as rain.

But the agency says they are getting an early start this next time around. Crews will mobilize Thursday morning to pretreat I-95 in the Fredericksburg and Northern Neck areas.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

