VSP asks motorists to plan ahead for travel MLK weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As many are making plans now for what they’ll do over the long weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how the pending winter storm can/will impact those travel plans.

As of Wednesday, the weather forecasts have all regions of Virginia being affected by varying combinations of precipitation. This winter storm system is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor - for those who may be traveling out of or returning to Virginia over the weekend.

For the latest on this weather system, VSP is encouraging Virginians to visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:

You can also download the WHSV Weather app for local forecasts.

The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.

VSP is advising folks to delay and avoid travel during the storm. If you must travel, take these safety tips into consideration:

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions - put down the phone.

Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

Bring with you snacks, water, cell phone charger, warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.

Be sure your vehicle has a fuel tank of gas, and is in good working condition.

