HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Water service has been turned off for certain customers until 7 p.m. due to a water main break in Harrisonburg.

All customers affected are on Silver Lake Road from addresses 32 Silver Lake Road to 2038 Silver Lake Road, and 3398, 3442 and 3489 Old Thirty Road.

This is a developing story.

