Advertisement

AAA offers advice on snow driving

Snow coming down in Downtown Harrisonburg
Snow coming down in Downtown Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - When snowstorms come, local police and first responders ask you to stay off the roads but what if you do not have the option?

Not everyone has the luxury of staying home when snow falls. If you do have to be out and about, there are many things you can do to decrease your chances of being stuck or in an accident.

Morgan Dean from AAA said before a winter storm make sure your tires don’t have low tread and that your car battery is healthy. You also want to make sure you have an emergency kit with you in case you do get stranded on the roadways.

In terms of driving, slow down and distance yourself from other vehicles as this gives you more reaction time to anything in front of you. There is also a good indicator that you’re driving too fast.

“You don’t want to get to the point where your vehicle is spinning. In fact, if your car is starting to fishtail while you are driving in inclement weather, that’s a good indication that you are driving too fast for that weather. So go ahead and bring that speed down,” Dean said.

Dean also said that if you are driving up a hill, don’t gun the throttle as that can get you spinning and heading off the road.

It’s also good to have a full tank of gas because if you do get stuck or stranded for a long time, you can run the heat longer in your car to stay warm.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the...
West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history
On Saturday, Glenn Youngkin will become Virginia’s 74th Governor. He does so with a list of...
Virginia’s incoming governor talks priorities, pandemic response ahead of inauguration
A crowd of more than two dozen hoping to learn more about the Augusta County Courthouse...
Staunton City Council fails to have quorum, special meeting canceled despite crowd
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

Latest News

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
Staunton City Council heard presentations and public comment on the courthouse. (WHSV)
Staunton City Council holds public hearing on Augusta County courthouse
The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is a major electric provider in our area.
SVEC preparing for another snowstorm
East Rock preparing for state championship rematch
East Rock preparing for state championship rematch