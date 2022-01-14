AAA offers advice on snow driving

(WHSV) - When snowstorms come, local police and first responders ask you to stay off the roads but what if you do not have the option?

Not everyone has the luxury of staying home when snow falls. If you do have to be out and about, there are many things you can do to decrease your chances of being stuck or in an accident.

Morgan Dean from AAA said before a winter storm make sure your tires don’t have low tread and that your car battery is healthy. You also want to make sure you have an emergency kit with you in case you do get stranded on the roadways.

In terms of driving, slow down and distance yourself from other vehicles as this gives you more reaction time to anything in front of you. There is also a good indicator that you’re driving too fast.

“You don’t want to get to the point where your vehicle is spinning. In fact, if your car is starting to fishtail while you are driving in inclement weather, that’s a good indication that you are driving too fast for that weather. So go ahead and bring that speed down,” Dean said.

Dean also said that if you are driving up a hill, don’t gun the throttle as that can get you spinning and heading off the road.

It’s also good to have a full tank of gas because if you do get stuck or stranded for a long time, you can run the heat longer in your car to stay warm.

