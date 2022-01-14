Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating cattle guard theft

Advertisement

ACSO investigating cattle guard theft
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a cattle guard in the Hermitage/New Hope area of Augusta County. The theft occurred around December 17, 2021.

The ACSO is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the driver of the vehicle that was involved with the theft.

If anyone has any information about this incident or who drives this vehicle, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

