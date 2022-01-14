Advertisement

City Manager search moves forward with selection of firm

Harrisonburg City Council voted in December to appoint long-time Deputy City Manager Ande Banks...
Harrisonburg City Council voted in December to appoint long-time Deputy City Manager Ande Banks as interim city manager, following the resignation of Eric Campbell, who had served in the role since January 2018.(City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg has partnered with executive search firm Baker Tilly to seek candidates for the position of Harrisonburg City Manager, according to a press release.

Harrisonburg City Council voted in December to appoint long-time Deputy City Manager Ande Banks as interim city manager, following the resignation of Eric Campbell, who had served in the role since January 2018.

The search for candidates for the permanent position will now get underway, with the position posting and a recruitment brochure available later this month and the selection of the next Harrisonburg city manager expected to take place in the spring.

The recruitment process will include the opportunity for citizen input into the qualities and experience desired in candidates for the city manager position.

City officials will provide more information on engagement opportunities in the coming weeks.

“We are very pleased to partner with the great team at Baker Tilly as we move forward on this important process,” Harrisonburg Human Resources Director Angela Clem said. “I am positive this effort will result in The Friendly City attracting and selecting the best possible candidate for our community.”

Baker Tilly is an accomplished recruitment firm, which has helped place more than 100 executives into city government positions across the country since 2016.

The Harrisonburg search will be led by Edward Williams, Ph.D., who has more than 20 years of collective experience in human resources and organizational development at various levels including state and municipal government, the release also states.

Updates on the Harrisonburg city manager search will be posted to the City’s social media pages when available.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the...
West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
Brenda Saunders, the owner of the building where the Afton Post Office is located, is tired of...
Afton landlord fighting for reimbursement from building damages
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office had over 3,000 social media post shares of Rae-Anna’s...
Missing Frederick Co. juvenile located safely, Arkansas man arrested
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
WATCH: WHSV takes a look at Sunday’s storm
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 a.m., street parking will be prohibited on Beverley Street...
City of Staunton issues weather advisory, parking restrictions
Virginia's Political Landscape Interview
Virginia's Political Landscape Interview