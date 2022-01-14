City Manager search moves forward with selection of firm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg has partnered with executive search firm Baker Tilly to seek candidates for the position of Harrisonburg City Manager, according to a press release.

Harrisonburg City Council voted in December to appoint long-time Deputy City Manager Ande Banks as interim city manager, following the resignation of Eric Campbell, who had served in the role since January 2018.

The search for candidates for the permanent position will now get underway, with the position posting and a recruitment brochure available later this month and the selection of the next Harrisonburg city manager expected to take place in the spring.

The recruitment process will include the opportunity for citizen input into the qualities and experience desired in candidates for the city manager position.

City officials will provide more information on engagement opportunities in the coming weeks.

“We are very pleased to partner with the great team at Baker Tilly as we move forward on this important process,” Harrisonburg Human Resources Director Angela Clem said. “I am positive this effort will result in The Friendly City attracting and selecting the best possible candidate for our community.”

Baker Tilly is an accomplished recruitment firm, which has helped place more than 100 executives into city government positions across the country since 2016.

The Harrisonburg search will be led by Edward Williams, Ph.D., who has more than 20 years of collective experience in human resources and organizational development at various levels including state and municipal government, the release also states.

Updates on the Harrisonburg city manager search will be posted to the City’s social media pages when available.

