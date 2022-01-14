City of Staunton issues weather advisory, parking restrictions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In anticipation of this weekend’s forecasted winter storm, the City of Staunton is providing the following advisory:

Downtown Parking Restrictions

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 16 at 8:00 a.m., street parking will be prohibited on Beverley Street from Lewis to Market; New Street from Johnson to Frederick; and Central Avenue from Frederick to Johnson. The parking restriction will remain in effect as long as necessary to facilitate snow removal operations, city officials say.

Where to Park

Vehicle operators are required to observe the parking restrictions and are strongly encouraged to avoid on-street parking at all locations throughout the City , downtown or elsewhere, to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of snow removal.

Parking in the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages will be free beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, until the storm has ended and snow removal has been completed in the downtown central business district.

In addition to the garages, motorists may park in the Wharf, RMA, North Lewis, Hardy and Augusta Street parking lots once they have been cleared and until the winter storm event has been cancelled.

A subsequent advisory will be issued prior to resumption of normal operation of the parking garages.

Refuse/Recycling Collection

Monday, January 17 refuse collection was already cancelled in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday refuse routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 19.

Snow, Sleet and Ice Removal

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

The City says it appreciates timely compliance with these requirements to protect the safety and well-being of pedestrians and to keep business activity viable in the downtown area.

Preparations

Public Works preparations, including application of salt brine to City streets, have already begun, and all available resources will be deployed. Once the snow begins, residents can check the progress of plowing on the City’s website.

City staff will continue to monitor the weather situation and will issue additional information as appropriate during the event.

