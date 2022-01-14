Governor Northam awards more than $8.2 million to reduce homelessness

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $8.2 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants for 46 projects throughout the Commonwealth.

The funding will advance 100 targeted efforts to reduce homelessness, which include rapid re-housing, permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless and underserved population innovation projects, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“We have made historic investments in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund at a time when the importance of affordable housing has never been more evident,” said Governor Northam. “Making sure every Virginian has a place to call home is so critical, and these grants will continue the Commonwealth’s leadership in reducing homelessness. The Department of Housing and Community Development has doe heroic work to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”

The grants announced Friday represent 20 percent of this fiscal year’s Virginia Housing Trust fund investment. The remaining funds are awarded to production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program. Those awards produce both homeownership and rental opportunities and are announced twice per year.

“The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is a critical resource for the continued construction and maintenance of much needed permanent supportive housing and innovative support programs aimed at reducing homelessness and keeping it rare, brief, and non-recurring,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These grants will assist our most vulnerable residents by providing access to services to support them as they regain stability in housing.”

The goal of the Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant Program is to reduce homelessness throughout Virginia.

The grantees listed use a local centralized or coordinated assessment/entry system, which is the best practice for a housing-focused approach for helping households experiencing homelessness quickly regain stability in permanent housing.

The following projects in our area will receive 2022 Homeless Reduction Grant Awards:

Rapid Re-Housing Youth

$220,387

Valley Community Services Board | Counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, and Rockbridge and the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton, and Waynesboro

This project will provide RRH for LGBTQ+ youth in partnership between Valley Community Services Board and Shenandoah LGBTQ Center. The center serves as an access point and completes assessment, documentation and provides temporary shelter if needed. Plans include an expansion into Rockingham and Harrisonburg counties.

Mercy House Rapid Re-housing

$100,000

Mercy Housing Inc. | Counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham Shenandoah and Warren, and the cities of Harrisonburg, and Winchester

This project is a continuation of the Rapid Rehousing program which has been supported in part by the VAHTF for the last five years. This funding will support housing stabilization financial assistance, rental assistance, housing search and placement, and housing stabilization case management. This project aims to rapidly rehouse 45 families or youth.

To view the full list of awards, click here.

