Governor Northam declares State of Emergency ahead of upcoming winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency on Friday ahead of the upcoming winter storm expected to move through Virginia this weekend.

In a release, Northam’s office says The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday - which would impact the majority of the Commonwealth.

Some areas in southwest Virginia are expected to get up to a foot of snow.

Governor Northam spoke about the emergency declaration.

“Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now,” Northam said.

On Friday morning, Governor Northam and state of emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.

Parts of the commonwealth are still dealing with the aftermath of last week’s back-to-back winter storms - including power restoration and debris removal.

This upcoming winter weather is expected to include additional downed trees and power outages, and have significant impacts on travel.

Read the full emergency declaration here.

