Mary Baldwin expands financial aid for students in need

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University is expanding its financial aid to undergraduate students Fall 2022.

The “Pell Plus Promise” grant offers $3,000 to students in financial need on top of additional aid. With the grant, some students will be able to graduate with no education-related debt at all.

“To greatly reduce or eliminate tuition debt for students exiting Mary Baldwin with that undergraduate degree, it’s really life-changing for a lot of these families,” said Matthew Munsey, Vice President of Enrollment Management at MBU.

Munsey said they monitored the need for more financial aid for a long time, and they’ve been able to make changes internally.

“We’ve watched a lot of national trends out there about the thought of increasing or potentially doubling the Pell grant, and we thought at Mary Baldwin we’d do something ourselves to assist these students in their educational journey,” Munsey said.

The financial aid is available for students who are eligible for the Pell Grant and who are attending class in person. Munsey said they’re working to adjust the grant to include online students.

“[Online classes] are on different pay scales for us, so oftentimes the funding and pricing out of pocket or with grants can be less for online students, but it’s just a different mathematical calculation for us to go through,” he said.

Munsey said this is another way they try to support students who are Pell Eligible, which is a large number of their students.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.