Missing Frederick Co. juvenile located safely, Arkansas man arrested

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - A 14-year-old Frederick County juvenile has been located safely and an Arkansas man is under arrest, at this time, facing various charges to include abduction.

Rae-Anna Allen was last seen leaving her home in Winchester on Sunday, January 9 at about 11:07 a.m. and was later reported missing by her family, according to deputies.

Deputy J.A. Tanner and Investigator B.J. Hazelwood worked together to attempt to locate Rae-Anna and began re-tracing her movements through digital forensics and with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies.

Electronic footprints had shown a strong possibility that Rae-Anna was moving in a vehicle and no longer in Frederick County, or the Commonwealth of Virginia, by early Sunday evening.

Law enforcement officials in Virginia and Tennessee began checking for video surveillance along the I-81 corridor, in areas where cellphone towers reportedly indicated Rae-Anna’s phone had recently been active.

The hope was to spot the juvenile, and any person she may be with, or a vehicle she might be traveling in for a nationwide Amber Alert to be issued.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office had over 3,000 social media post shares of Rae-Anna’s disappearance that reached over 170,000 people including the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children who then shared that information to thousands more.

A possible location for Rae-Anna 1,100 miles from Winchester, in Arkansas, was obtained and is where the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home overnight, deputies say.

Sheriff’s deputies found Rae-Anna in the company of 22-year-old Christopher Lane Stone of Hope, Arkansas and immediately took the male into custody.

In Frederick County, Deputy Tanner obtained a warrant for abduction that was served on Stone by HCSO at 2:48 am.

A follow-up investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas authorities and further charges, from that jurisdiction, are pending.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge and thank: The Virginia State police BCI High Tech Division, the Blountville (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the Green County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshalls Service, the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children and the Hempstead County (AR) Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Lenny Millholland states he is proud of the work of his people, and grateful for the support and assistance from the community in getting critical information on Rae-Anna out to so many people so quickly, resulting in locating and bringing this missing juvenile home safely.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.