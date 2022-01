HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fairfax County Police Department took to Twitter to announce that 74-year-old Larry Wood, who was last seen in Page County on December 29, has been found deceased.

No foul play is suspected.

Sadly, Larry was found deceased. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. No foul play is suspected. Thank you for sharing.https://t.co/CEGTWkeTdr — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 11, 2022

