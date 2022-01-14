SVEC preparing for another snowstorm

(WHSV) - Winter is in full swing and electric companies are on stand-by again as more winter weather heads our way.

Preston Knight of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative said they prep for power outages year-round. In a situation where a winter storm is coming, all workers are on-call. If there are massive outages, other electric companies assist. The SVEC had to aid areas in central Virginia with the massive and lengthier power outages from January 3rd.

If the snow stays dry and fluffy, that is more favorable.

“The equation of warmer weather and heavier wet snow can lead to problems. It might be a little cooler outside and a little more uncomfortable temperature-wise but ideally, if we are looking to avoid issues, we want that and just avoid heavy, wet snow,” said Knight.

The good news is dry and fluffy snow will come down for Sunday’s storm. Temperatures will be deep in the 20s, which helps allow the snow to become lighter. A bad situation is if temperatures are right around freezing, and a bunch of snow falls. Our area saw some wet snow in the January 3rd storm but impacts were low. In Central Virginia, heavy, wet snow brought down trees and caused massive outages.

Another con of wet snow occurs when the snow starts melting. Heavy, wet snow weighs down trees so once the snow begins to melt they begin to spring up again. This can cause them to run into powerlines or have powerlines run into each other.

