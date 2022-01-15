Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A transition of power in the commonwealth happened Saturday with the inauguration of Virginia’s 74th governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Republican was sworn in during a ceremony at the state capitol along with Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The theme of Saturday’s event was “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.” It was a ticketed event with enough seats for 7,000.

BREAKING: @GovernorVA74 takes oath of office and becomes the 74th Governor of Virginia. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/efmlwRM4Yb — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) January 15, 2022

More than 200 Virginia National Guard personnel were on-duty, firing a 19-gun artillery salute, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets, marshaling the inaugural parade and even playing music.

Road closures started throughout the area at 5 a.m. Saturday and will last until 4 p.m. Towing will be enforced. A full list of the no parking zones and road closures can be found here.

This was Youngkin’s first time at an inauguration because he’s a political outsider. He says he comes to the moment with humility and excitement.

“I’m really excited. I’m excited to get to work. We’ve got a big, big day one game plan and we’re going to put it all in motion,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

In the days leading up to his inauguration, NBC12 spoke with him about his priorities and plans for handling the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.