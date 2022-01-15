Advertisement

How to properly measure snow

Measuring 2 inches of snow from January 6th's snowstorm.
Measuring 2 inches of snow from January 6th's snowstorm.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - We are in the thick of winter now as a third snowstorm will impact our area in just two weeks. The National Weather Service and WHSV First Alert Storm Team always appreciate your snow measurements, just make sure they are done correctly.

In order to find the best location to measure snow, make sure to avoid any areas that commonly have snow drifts, and away from any shelter. You also want to make sure you have a flat surface to measure on. Ideally, something at eye level such as a picnic table or deck can be good places to measure. It’s important to measure snow in the same place throughout the storm.

There are some things you shouldn't do measuring snow
There are some things you shouldn't do measuring snow(WHSV)

If you were to measure snow from the ground, a snow board should be used. A snow board is any board that is flat and can be placed on the ground. Make sure the board is set up before the snow starts. Measuring snow every 6 hours is also a good practice.

If you are measuring snow, let us know through social media, email, or our weather phone line. Our weather phone line is (540) 433-9191 ext. 106. You can also send a report to the National Weather Service. You can email your reports to lwx-report@noaa.gov which is the Baltimore/Washington National Weather Service

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the...
West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history
Brenda Saunders, the owner of the building where the Afton Post Office is located, is tired of...
Afton landlord fighting for reimbursement from building damages
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
ACSO investigating cattle guard theft
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating cattle guard theft
COVID -19 was leading cause of death in police officers for the second year
COVID -19 was leading cause of death in police officers for the second year
Evening Forecast 1-14-22
Evening Forecast 1-14-22