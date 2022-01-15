Luray’s Emilee Weakley scores 2000 career points

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Luray senior Emilee Weakley scored her 2000th career point as Luray defeated Page County 66-43.

Weakley needed 17 points to reach 2000, and she scored 31 as she became the 36th player in VHSL history to reach this milestone.

Last year, she helped lead the Bulldogs to the first Class 2 State Championship title in program history. Weakley will leave Luray as one of the most accomplished players in the Valley, and will continue her athletic career at Shepherd University.

“I’ve dreamed of this day for my entire high school career,” said Weakley. “I never thought I would make it to this point. This is such an accomplishment and I’m very blessed.”

Weakley shared her next goal for the season: to lead the Bulldogs to another Class 2 State title.

