Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Nucor Corporation picked Mason county as the...
West Virginia Gov. announces largest investment in state’s history
Brenda Saunders, the owner of the building where the Afton Post Office is located, is tired of...
Afton landlord fighting for reimbursement from building damages
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

SVBC gathering support for Shenandoah Rail Trail
SVBC gathering support for Shenandoah Rail Trail
Shentel Outages Clip
Shentel Outages Clip
New Mount Jackson police chief takes over department
New Mount Jackson police chief takes over department
The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition is looking to round up public support to make sure the...
SVBC gathering support for Shenandoah Rail Trail