Snow on the way

SATURDAY: A very cold evening under partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. Turning frigid overnight as we will continue to see partly cloudy skies throughout most of the night. Mostly cloudy by daybreak. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: A frigid morning under cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens. Very cold in the afternoon with temperatures in the 20s as snow arrives.

Start time: From 1-4pm Sunday from south to north. So the earlier the time would be for locations south of route 33, the later time would be for north. There will be some dry air to fight off initially. Temperatures will be in the 20s and although treated, roads can turn icy fast with any snow and temperatures in the 20s. This should start more south to north.

How much: We are looking at 4-8″ of snow for the area mainly north and west of Harrisonburg. South and east and closer to the Blue Ridge 5-10″ with a few isolated higher totals especially along the Blue Ridge. It would not be impossible if some spots on the Blue Ridge picked up 12-14″. Totals will be lower east of the Blue Ridge at around 3-6″ as sleet and ice will mix in later on in the event.

For the Alleghenies snow will continue much longer and snow showers will continue for Monday. This is only for the Alleghenies. In this area, 12-18″ of snow is through Monday. This would be a dry fluffy snow for everyone. The good news is we’re not looking at a wet snow, and limited icing. The best chance to see a brief period of sleet/icing will be east of US 340.

The area will see several inches of snow 4-8" mainly north of US 33, 5-10" south. (WHSV)

Impact: Avoid travel. This is going to be a big storm across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Ice for the Carolinas. Travel during the storm is not advised. Because of a drier snow, power outages are possible but should be limited. There will be more sleet and icing mixing in east of the Blue Ridge, not west.

Wind: It will be breezy for Sunday as the day progresses, winds 10-20 mph High winds will only be an issue for elevations above 3,000′ and this is where wind gusts can be in the 20-30mph range leading to very reduced visibility. This includes the Alleghenies and the Blue Ridge.

End time: The bulk of the snow will end between 7-9pm, likely south to north. This is because dry air is working in. Now we do expect light flurries or icy flakes to continue through about midnight.

For more details on this winter storm click here:

MONDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the low 30s. Plenty of slick and icy roads for the morning. More clouds than sun throughout the day and windy. Cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds sustained out of the west at 10-25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph in the Valley. Up to 50 mph in our West Virginia locations. Wind chills staying in the teens most of the day.

A very cold evening under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. A decrease in clouds throughout the night as temperatures turn frigid with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Staying windy with winds gusting 30-40 mph throughout the area. Higher elevations still experiencing gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

TUESDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and staying cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday night and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun throughout the day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Very cold with more clouds than sun to start the day with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll keep more clouds than sun throughout the day. Staying cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and frigid with lows in the single digits to low teens.

FRIDAY: Frigid to start the day with more clouds than sun and temperatures in the teens. Staying very cold throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Partly cloudy and frigid overnight with lows in the single digits to low teens.

