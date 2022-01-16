Armed robbery investigation at Craigsville IGA

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Craigsville IGA.

According to the agency, a man armed with a handgun demanded money from a cashier at the West Craig Street location.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office stated the man did not get any money from the store but left the store running.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black and whtie mask, and a black and yellow toboggan.

Anybody with information about the incident should contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 and asked to contact Investigator Chandler or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

