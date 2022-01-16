Community members gather to stand in solidarity with Amazon workers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A group gathered at Court Square in Harrisonburg on Saturday to stand in solidarity with Amazon workers in their efforts to unionize.

It was one of many similar events in support of Amazon workers across the country.

“We need to support, pay attention to the wave of worker organizing that’s going on in this country, and we need to support it in any way that we can nationally and locally,” said Michael Snell-Fiekema, one of the events organizers.

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama will vote on February 4 for a second time on whether to unionize after claims Amazon pressured and intimidated workers during an earlier vote.

