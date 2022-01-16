Advertisement

Harrisonburg police inclement weather Response policy in effect

Snow falls in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon.
(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department put its Inclement Weather Response Policy into effect on Sunday.

According to the agency, officers will not be responding to traffic crashes unless injuries are reported or if there’s an immediate safety concern.

All non-emergency calls for service will be handled by telephone.

The agency stated there have been several reports of hazardous roadways, disabled vehicles and traffic accidents in the Friendly City.

Police encourage drivers to remain off the roads until the winter weather passes.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. For the latest updates from the WHSV First Alert Storm Team, click here.

⛔️ HPD Inclement Weather Response Policy ⛔️ The HPD Inclement Weather Response Policy is now in effect until further...

Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Sunday, January 16, 2022

