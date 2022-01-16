JMU men’s basketball overcomes William & Mary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes beat the Tribe in overtime 95-91.

James Madison trailed William & Mary by 23 points in the first half. The victory marks the largest comeback win on record at JMU, and the largest comeback win in Division I this season.

The Dukes improve to 11-3 and 2-1 in conference play. Redshirt freshman Justin Amadi notched his fourth career double-double with a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Vado Morse had 22 points, recording his third consecutive game over twenty. Graduate student Charles Falden added 21 points for the Dukes.

William & Mary dominated in shooting percentage, but James Madison took more shots. The Dukes shot 71 field goals while the Tribe only shot 54. James Madison had 4 times as many steals and only half as many turnovers as William & Mary.

The Dukes are back in action on Monday as they face Elon on the road.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.