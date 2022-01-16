Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks, he was...
Missing man last seen in Page County found deceased
Julia Vessey and son Sebastian, 2, practice yoga in their Churchville home.
Almost one year after positive COVID test, Shenandoah Valley woman wins against “long COVID”
ACSO investigating cattle guard theft
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating cattle guard theft
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor

Latest News

You get six chances to guess a five letter word. But the online game has a catch: just one...
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated