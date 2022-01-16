Advertisement

UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

UVA Medical Center
UVA Medical Center
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a little over 90 patients who have COVID-19 as of January 15.

Dr. Patrick Jackson, a UVA Health physician, says when a person contracts the virus, antibodies build up as a response.

The amount is dependent on if you’re vaccinated, boosted, and if you had COVID-19 before.

“People, especially people who have been vaccinated when they get natural COVID-19 infection will have anti-spike antibodies for many months,” Jackson said.

This is the same form of antibodies obtained through available vaccines.

“You also form antibodies against another portion of the virus called the nucleocapsid or “N” protein. Those don’t last as long, but we don’t think those are as important in immunity,” Jackson said.

He says, while it’s not impossible, it’s not very likely for COVID-19 to be developed twice in a short period of time.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Another snow storm on the way
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks, he was...
Missing man last seen in Page County found deceased
Julia Vessey and son Sebastian, 2, practice yoga in their Churchville home.
Almost one year after positive COVID test, Shenandoah Valley woman wins against “long COVID”
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
ACSO investigating cattle guard theft
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating cattle guard theft

Latest News

A group gathered at Court Square in Harrisonburg on Saturday to stand in solidarity with Amazon...
Community members gather to stand in solidarity with Amazon workers
Shentel customers in Shenandoah County have been unable to access their email accounts for the...
Email outage affects Shenandoah County businesses
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 14