VDOT: avoid travel during winter storm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With winter weather on the way, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking drivers to avoid being on the roads during the storm.

VDOT said the region, including I-81, has terrain with steep grades that can increase the hazardous nature of travel during a winter weather event.

The VDOT Staunton District says crews pretreated roads on Friday and crews will be prepositioned on Sunday to begin plowing and treating roads when the snow begins. Wreckers have been staged and tree crews have been notified for deployment as needed.

You can find road condition updates on the VDOT 511 website.

According to VDOT, roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

Road condition definitions:

Closed – road is closed to all traffic

Severe – drifting or partially blocked road

Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway

Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Driving with caution is recommended

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.