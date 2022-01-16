VDOT urges drivers to stay home Sunday during storm, keep vehicles off streets

(WDBJ/VDOT Release) - With continued snow, ice, sleet and rain forecasted for the Commonwealth Sunday, precipitation combined with freezing temperatures will create treacherous driving conditions, VDOT warns. The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to adjust travel plans and avoid being on roads at all Sunday.

VDOT reminds drivers: bridges and overpasses freeze before roads do. If there is snow or ice on roads, travel is hazardous.

With the risk of high winds, contractors are on standby to assist with downed trees, branches and debris. Downed trees and power lines are expected and pedestrians and drivers should remain aware and cautious of these risks.

VDOT and State Police are also asking drivers to keep vehicles off streets and out of cul de sacs to allow VDOT room to clear roads. Drivers are also asked not to pass snowplows while they are working to clear roads.

Remember:

· Avoid travel

· If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

· Review forecasts along your entire route

· Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

· Review and be familiar with alternative routes to your destination

· Do not pass snowplows

· Give crews time and room to treat roads

· Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

· Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources:

· To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

· VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

· Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

