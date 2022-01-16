Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the winter storm makes its way through the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on Sunday.

Troopers say since midnight, they have responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles. The majority of these crashes have only damaged vehicles and there haven’t been any fatalities at this time.

Here’s a breakdown of the crashes VSP responded to between 12:01 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

Richmond Division: 28 Disabled Vehicles & 118 Traffic Crashes

This morning, VSP alongside the Richmond Fire Department responded to 195 for a reported accident with an overturned vehicle. Crews arrived to find, a single-vehicle upside down. Troopers say all of the injuries were minor, and crews handled a patient refusal.

This crash occurred this morning on 195 in Richmond. Minor injuries were reported. (Hayden Lear)

At 1:40 p.m., In Goochland County a Virginia State Police trooper was traveling east on I-64 when a vehicle tried to pass the patrol car, then that vehicle lost control and struck the trooper’s patrol car at mile marker 150. Troopers say there were no injuries reported.

Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles and 29 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 55 Disabled Vehicles & 59 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 26 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 60 Disabled Vehicles & 53 Traffic Crashes

Troopers are still on the scene of a multi-vehicle backup on I-81 in Roanoke County. Troopers say around 12:05 p.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab disconnected from the trailer in the northbound lane at mile marker 134.

Two additional crashes occurred within the backup (Virginia State Police)

Crews are working to get the tractor-trailer reconnected. However, within the backup, there have been two additional crashes - one with minor injuries and the other with no injuries.

Interstate I-81 in Roanoke County (Virginia State Police)

At 3:25 p.m. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Troopers say four tractor-trailers and a pickup truck collided in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 127. Two minor injuries were reported, and the crash is still under investigation.

Fairfax Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 41 Traffic Crashes

Drivers are being advised to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday - especially along the Interstate 81 corridor.

