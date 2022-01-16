Advertisement

Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm

As of 12:45 p.m. VSP has responded to 142 disabled vehicles and 162 disabled vehicles since...
As of 12:45 p.m. VSP has responded to 142 disabled vehicles and 162 disabled vehicles since 12:01 a.m.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the winter storm makes its way through the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on Sunday.

Troopers say since midnight, they have responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles. The majority of these crashes have only damaged vehicles and there haven’t been any fatalities at this time.

Here’s a breakdown of the crashes VSP responded to between 12:01 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

  • Richmond Division: 28 Disabled Vehicles & 118 Traffic Crashes

This morning, VSP alongside the Richmond Fire Department responded to 195 for a reported accident with an overturned vehicle. Crews arrived to find, a single-vehicle upside down. Troopers say all of the injuries were minor, and crews handled a patient refusal.

This crash occurred this morning on 195 in Richmond. Minor injuries were reported.
This crash occurred this morning on 195 in Richmond. Minor injuries were reported.(Hayden Lear)

At 1:40 p.m., In Goochland County a Virginia State Police trooper was traveling east on I-64 when a vehicle tried to pass the patrol car, then that vehicle lost control and struck the trooper’s patrol car at mile marker 150. Troopers say there were no injuries reported.

  • Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles and 29 Traffic Crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 55 Disabled Vehicles & 59 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 26 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 60 Disabled Vehicles & 53 Traffic Crashes

Troopers are still on the scene of a multi-vehicle backup on I-81 in Roanoke County. Troopers say around 12:05 p.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab disconnected from the trailer in the northbound lane at mile marker 134.

Two additional crashes occurred within the backup
Two additional crashes occurred within the backup(Virginia State Police)

Crews are working to get the tractor-trailer reconnected. However, within the backup, there have been two additional crashes - one with minor injuries and the other with no injuries.

Interstate I-81 in Roanoke County
Interstate I-81 in Roanoke County(Virginia State Police)

At 3:25 p.m. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Troopers say four tractor-trailers and a pickup truck collided in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 127. Two minor injuries were reported, and the crash is still under investigation.

  • Fairfax Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 41 Traffic Crashes

Drivers are being advised to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday - especially along the Interstate 81 corridor.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Snow continuing into the evening
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks, he was...
Missing man last seen in Page County found deceased
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Julia Vessey and son Sebastian, 2, practice yoga in their Churchville home.
Almost one year after positive COVID test, Shenandoah Valley woman wins against “long COVID”
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration

Latest News

JMU women's basketball
JMU women’s basketball edged by Towson
Keith Oddo
Bridgewater assistant coach moves from player to leader
FILE
UVA doctor discusses the potential for false positives
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Craigsville IGA.
Armed robbery investigation at Craigsville IGA