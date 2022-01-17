Advertisement

ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking

Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it will continue to comply with Virginia state law that masks be worn by all students.

ACPS made the announcement Monday, January 17. It also says masks will still be worn on school buses, and that there’ll be no changes to the requirement that all staff continue to wear masks when inside school facilities.

“Given the high transmissibility of the omicron variant and the fact that the county is in the midst of winter and flu season, it is important to keep its current health protection safeguards in place,” ACPS said in Monday’s announcement.

Charlottesville City Schools issued a similar announcement Monday, tweeting, “@CvilleSchools will maintain our current masking protocols per S.B. 1303 & the federal requirement for masking on buses.”

