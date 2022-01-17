Augusta Health provides update on COVID-19 response

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health and the community is experiencing a very high level of COVID-19 activity.

The Augusta Health testing positivity rate for the week of January 9-15 was 46%. The current inpatient COVID-19 census is 57, with five deaths over the past week.

In the 24 hours preceding 9:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 109 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites.

It was another busy weekend at the testing sites with 101 positives reported Sunday morning, 198 positives reported Saturday morning and 156 positives reported Friday morning.

Augusta Health is working to pivot its clinical COVID focus to aggressive outpatient management.

In addition to the significant vaccination efforts, Augusta Health is treating infected patients who meet criteria with Monoclonal Antibody infusions (MABS) when supplies are available. MABS infusion follows a positive COVID test and a physician referral.

Last week, Augusta Health’s MABS Clinic infused 122 patients for a total of 877 patients since the clinic was opened. Less than 5% of those who receive a MABS infusion need to be admitted to the hospital later.

Augusta Health urges everyone to vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant from others when possible.

Vaccination is the most effective way to reduce spread of COVID and to protect yourself from severe COVID that requires hospitalization, health officials say.

This week, Augusta Health’s Community Vaccination Team will be providing vaccines at the Trinity Soup Kitchen on Monday and a clinic with Spanish interpreters at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waynesboro on Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To date, more than 10,000 vaccines have been administered at clinics within vulnerable communities by the Augusta Health Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.