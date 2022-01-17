Advertisement

Bridgewater assistant coach moves from player to leader

Keith Oddo
Keith Oddo(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new coach is in town.

Keith Oddo is an assistant men’s basketball coach in his first season at Bridgewater College. He joined the Eagles’ program after an extensive career as a Division I player. Oddo spent four years playing at Richmond before transferring to Louisville, where the Cardinals reached the top ranking in the country.

After his playing career, Oddo served as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Akron while earning his master’s degree in sport science and coaching. This past summer, he worked with the Brooklyn Nets as an NBA Summer League assistant.

Oddo approaches his coaching career like an elite athlete, using discipline and practice to develop his skills.

“I think of coaching like playing; players need repetition to improve and grow comfortable,” he said. “As a young coach, I’m learning on the fly. Sometimes you’re going to make mistakes but it’s all about the process.”

Oddo and the Eagles are back in action on Wednesday as they face Eastern Mennonite University at Nininger Hall.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Snow continuing into the evening
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks, he was...
Missing man last seen in Page County found deceased
Julia Vessey and son Sebastian, 2, practice yoga in their Churchville home.
Almost one year after positive COVID test, Shenandoah Valley woman wins against “long COVID”
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
ACSO investigating cattle guard theft
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating cattle guard theft

Latest News

JMU men’s basketball overcomes William & Mary
- clipped version
JMU men's basketball
JMU men’s basketball overcomes William & Mary
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 14
Luray's Emilee Weakley scores 2000 career points
Luray’s Emilee Weakley scores 2000 career points