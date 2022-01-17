Bridgewater assistant coach moves from player to leader

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new coach is in town.

Keith Oddo is an assistant men’s basketball coach in his first season at Bridgewater College. He joined the Eagles’ program after an extensive career as a Division I player. Oddo spent four years playing at Richmond before transferring to Louisville, where the Cardinals reached the top ranking in the country.

After his playing career, Oddo served as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Akron while earning his master’s degree in sport science and coaching. This past summer, he worked with the Brooklyn Nets as an NBA Summer League assistant.

Oddo approaches his coaching career like an elite athlete, using discipline and practice to develop his skills.

“I think of coaching like playing; players need repetition to improve and grow comfortable,” he said. “As a young coach, I’m learning on the fly. Sometimes you’re going to make mistakes but it’s all about the process.”

Oddo and the Eagles are back in action on Wednesday as they face Eastern Mennonite University at Nininger Hall.

