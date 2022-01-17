Community Spotlight: Anicira’s Happy Neuter Year event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira’s Veterinary Center is hosting a Happy Neuter Year Tuesday, January 18, where it will be offering free neuter surgeries to 100 male cats in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area.

“There is a homeless pet problem, particularly with cats, and we can all do our parts by spaying and neutering our own pets,” Katie Nicholson, Marketing and Communications Manager for Anicira, said.

Local shelters are overflowing with cats and running out of room. Nicholson said spaying and neutering your cat is essential for many reasons.

“It keeps them from roaming, it prevents certain diseases and also reduces the number of homeless animals there are,” she said.

During Tuesday’s event, cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine and microchip. All 100 slots are already filled, but Anicira is encouraging anyone who may need services to still reach out.

“Please do be in touch in case there are some cancellations, and if people are in need of help, we do encourage them to reach out to us. We have a number of ways we can assist them,” Nicholson said.

The nonprofit offers a full range of veterinary services, along with medical and wellness care and general and oral surgeries.

“Our veterinary services are completely open to the public, so when people choose to bring their pets to Anicira, not only are they getting affordable care, but they are also helping pets in need,” Nicholson said.

Anyone who needs help for their pet or is interested in donating to help other pets in the area can go to Anicira’s website at anicira.org.

