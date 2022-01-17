Food distribution for MLK Day moved due to weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the snow, The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is rescheduling the MLK Day of Service Food Distribution to Saturday, January 22nd from 1 - 4 p.m. If you’re interested in volunteering, fill out this online form. The Arc thanks those who have already helped pack food boxes.

Don’t let the snow stop you from celebrating the mighty vision of Dr. King. You can still join online Monday, January 17 from 2:30 - 3 p.m. to hear Dr. Joanne Gabbin of The Furious Flowers Poetry Center share her keynote address as we kick off a new year of service at The Arc of HR.

MLK Day Kick Off Event Zoom link can be found here.

If you know someone who may be interested in receiving a free food box for their family, all they need to do is drive through the parking lot of The Lucy Simms Center between 1 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 22. No requirements or ID needed.

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham thanks Cargill for donating frozen turkey breasts and the Salvation Army for donating ground beef.

