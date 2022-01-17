Icy roads impacting Monday commutes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue to work around the clock to clear roads following the winter storm that dropped several inches of snow, followed by ice and rain through most of the Commonwealth.

While progress has been made on roadways, there are sections of interstate and primary roads in moderate condition, with locations covered with snow and ice.

Sub-freezing temperatures remain in many areas around the state and any wet spots on the roadways should be considered ice. VDOT reminds motorists that bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways and caution should be exercised while driving.

When snow or ice is on roadways, travel is hazardous and should be avoided.

As a reminder:

Allow crews time and space to plow and treat roads.

Clear any snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

Ensure headlights are on and speeds align with conditions.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions. Do not travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp

Road-clearing priorities are as follows:

Interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first.

Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are traveled most.

