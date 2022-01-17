Advertisement

Icy roads impacting Monday commutes

Cold temperatures cause slippery conditions
VDOT is asking if you do see their trucks on the roadway to give them that extra space for snow...
VDOT is asking if you do see their trucks on the roadway to give them that extra space for snow removal.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue to work around the clock to clear roads following the winter storm that dropped several inches of snow, followed by ice and rain through most of the Commonwealth.

While progress has been made on roadways, there are sections of interstate and primary roads in moderate condition, with locations covered with snow and ice.

Sub-freezing temperatures remain in many areas around the state and any wet spots on the roadways should be considered ice. VDOT reminds motorists that bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways and caution should be exercised while driving.

When snow or ice is on roadways, travel is hazardous and should be avoided.

As a reminder:

  • Allow crews time and space to plow and treat roads.
  • Clear any snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.
  • Ensure headlights are on and speeds align with conditions.
  • Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions. Do not travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.
  • For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Road-clearing priorities are as follows:

  • Interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first.
  • Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are traveled most.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday's storm
Snow continuing into the evening
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Snow falls in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon.
Harrisonburg police inclement weather Response policy in effect
Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration

Latest News

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed says the the holiday marks a day of reflection, service and love.
Harrisonburg mayor reflects on MLK Day
Kitten at Anicira.
Community Spotlight: Anicira’s Happy Neuter Year event
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified