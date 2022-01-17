Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball edged by Towson

JMU women's basketball
JMU women's basketball(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes fell to the Tigers 79-70.

The Dukes fall to 6-8 and 2-1 in conference play. Junior Kiki Jefferson recorded her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 boards. Teammate Jaylin Carodine notched her second career double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Claire Neff added 13 points for the Dukes.

James Madison had 9 more three-point attempts than Towson but the Tigers made more from downtown. The Dukes had five more turnovers than the Tigers and shot under 40% for the first time since December 2021.

The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday as they face Delaware on the road.

