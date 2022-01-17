Local animal shelters benefit from #BettyWhiteChallenge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On what would’ve been her 100th birthday, people around the world are celebrating the life of Betty White by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, a social media trend where people donate their local animal shelters.

In honor of her love for animals, the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA says they are already seeing donations pouring in.

“Before I even got on social media to make the post this morning we already had a huge influx in donations,” said Tiffany Corbin, marketing manager of the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

Corbin also says you can also donate your time at a local animal shelter if you choose to do so. While most animal shelters were closed Monday due to the holiday, you can make donations online. If you would like to donate to the RHSPCA, click here.



