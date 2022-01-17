Advertisement

More planet viewing opportunities to kickstart 2022

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The first full week of 2022 is full of opportunities to see the moon mess around in the sky with planets

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 7 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, January 10th, we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight and 14 hours and 19 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise finally starts to become earlier each day and will be moving from 7:33 am to 7:32 am. Sunset will move from 5:07 pm to 5:13 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Thursday, January 6th, 6:29 am5 min80°above NWabove SE
Friday, January 7th, 5:43 am3 min54°above ENEabove ESE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
First Quarter MoonSunday, January 9th, 1:11 pm
Full MoonMonday, January 17th, 6:48 pm
Third Quarter MoonTuesday, January 25th, 8:40 am
New MoonTuesday, February 1st, 12:46 am

Next Full Moon

The first full moon of 2022 will be on Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm. January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. At this time of year, wolves are the most active. They thrive in cold and snowy environments. Other names for January’s full moon includes The Old Moon, or the Moon after Yule. Some tribes recognized this full moon as the Snow Moon. That name is now used for February’s full moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday, January 3rd, the Quadrantids meteor shower will peak. This will happen during the afternoon Monday. At the peak, this shower produces 50 to 100 meteors per hour. This meteor shower is known for producing fireballs. Since the peak will occur in the afternoon, the best times to view this meteor shower in our area will be before dawn Monday and Tuesday. A new moon will really help darken the sky, making the meteor shower more visible.

